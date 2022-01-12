Museum Tech 2022: A Digital Festival for Museums

Our understanding and appreciation of digital engagement has shifted in the past few years, with the Covid pandemic forcing museums to up-skill, think creatively and connect with different audiences in new ways.

Museum Tech 2022 will consider some of the pressing issues to emerge since then, from digital literacy to digital poverty, as well as the environmental and ethical impact of museums’ digital outputs.

It will also shine a light on new and emerging technological innovations that are shaping the world around us, changing audiences’ expectations and bringing new possibilities to the way museums use digital in all areas of their work.

This event takes place at the Museum of London and will include demonstrations and exhibition stands.

A full programme will be available in due course. The day includes refreshments and lunch.

Event fees

Concessionary Member – £75

Member (Essential, Full, Institutional and Commercial members) – £100

Non-member – £150

Not a member? Join today and pay a discounted price for this event as well as receiving lots of other great benefits.

Inclusive event places

The Benevolent Fund will provide 10 free places to this event to individual members who face barriers due to ethnicity, disability, socio-economic background, and gender identity or sexual orientation (LGBTQ).

These free places are part of our wider work towards creating a more inclusive sector. We will also support any accessibility requests such as provision of British Sign Language (BSL), audio description or closed captioning. The deadline to apply for an Inclusive Place is 12 noon on 1 June.

Important booking information

Please sign in and check the email address on your profile before booking. Your confirmation and joining instruction emails will go to the email address you use to log in to the website.

If you create a new record with a different email address your membership will not be recognised and you will be charged the incorrect fee. You can check and change your email address before booking.