Moving on Up: Making an impact with your career

Are you ready to take the next step in your career?

Moving on Up is the essential conference for mid-career professionals who are ready to take the next step in their careers and want to identify areas for progress, develop their networks and discover how they can demonstrate their impact in the sector.

This interactive webinar will include:

Inspirational talks from in and outside the sector

Networking and peer mentoring opportunities

Practical workshops and breakouts

This event is for people working in any area of the museum sector, and those employed in a different sector looking to bring their skills and experience to a museum setting.

It aims to give you the confidence, contacts and ideas to think innovatively and creatively about how you can progress your career and be a change-maker in the sector.

A full timetable will be available in due course.

Follow the event on Twitter: #MOU2021

Event fees

Concessionary members – £25

Individual Members – £30

Non-members – £45

Not an individual member? Join today and pay a discounted price for this event as well as receiving lots of other great benefits.

Inclusive event places

The Benevolent Fund will provide 10 free places to this event to individual members who face barriers due to ethnicity, disability, socio-economic background, and gender identity or sexual orientation (LGBTQ).



These free places are part of our wider work towards creating a more inclusive sector. We will also support any accessibility requests such as provision of British Sign Language (BSL), audio description or closed captioning. The deadline to apply for an inclusive place is 12 noon on 3 March.

Important booking information

Please sign in and check the email address on your profile before booking. If you have been furloughed and do not have access to a work email address, you will not receive your confirmation or joining instructions emails.

If you create a new record with a different email address your membership will not be recognised and you will be charged the incorrect fee. You can check and change your email address before booking.