Moving On Up: Making An Impact With Your Career

Moving on Up is the essential conference for mid-career professionals who are ready to take the next step in their careers and want to identify areas for progress, develop their networks and discover how they can demonstrate their impact in the sector.

This event for people working in any area of the museum sector, and those employed in a different sector looking to bring their skills and experience to a heritage setting. It aims to give you with the confidence, contacts and ideas to think innovatively and creatively about how you can progress your career and be a changemaker in the sector.

Follow the event on Twitter #MOU2023

A full programme will be available in due course.

Event Fees

Concessionary Member – £25

Member (Essential, Full, Institutional and Commercial members) – £30

Non-member – £45

Not an individual member? Join today and pay a discounted price for this event as well as receiving lots of other great benefits.

Inclusive event places

The Benevolent Fund will provide 10 free places to this event to individual members who face barriers due to ethnicity, disability, socio-economic background, and gender identity or sexual orientation (LGBTQ).

These free places are part of our wider work towards creating a more inclusive sector. We will also support any accessibility requests such as provision of British Sign Language (BSL), audio description or closed captioning. The deadline to apply for an Inclusive Place is 12 noon on 9 March 2023.