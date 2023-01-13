Moving on Up 2024: Making an Impact With Your Career

Are you ready to take the next step in your career?

If you are mid-career, Moving on Up 2024 is the essential conference to give you a motivation boost, help you identify areas for progress, develop your networks and discover how you can demonstrate your impact in the sector.

This event is for you if you work in any area of the museum sector, or are employed in a different sector looking to bring your skills and experience to a museum or heritage setting. It gives you the confidence, contacts and ideas to think innovatively and creatively about how you can progress your career and be a changemaker in the sector.

A full programme will be available in due course. The day includes refreshments and a vegetarian/vegan lunch.

Follow this event om Twitter #MOU2024

We aim to present a diverse range of speakers from across the UK and internationally at our one-day conferences. If you are interested in speaking at one of our events, or have a project you’d like to see explored, please tell us more by emailing the Events Team.

Event fees

Concessionary Member – £60

Member (Essential, Full, Institutional and Commercial members) – £80

Non-member – £120

Not a member? Join today and pay a discounted price for this event as well as receiving lots of other great benefits.

Inclusive event places

The Benevolent Fund will provide 10 free places to this event to individual members who face barriers due to ethnicity, disability, socio-economic background, and gender identity or sexual orientation (LGBTQ).

These free places are part of our wider work towards creating a more inclusive sector. We will also support any accessibility requests such as provision of British Sign Language (BSL), audio description or closed captioning.

Important booking information

Please sign in and check the email address on your profile before booking. Your confirmation and joining instruction emails will go to the email address you use to log in to the website.

If you create a new record with a different email address your membership will not be recognised and you will be charged the incorrect fee. You can check and change your email address before booking.

Booking for this event will be available in due course.