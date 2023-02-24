Join our free event – exclusively for our members

Members Together: Scotland offers a brilliant opportunity to familiarise yourself with what is happening at the MA, from our work on climate justice, decolonisation, wellbeing and anti-racism to the funding opportunities we offer. Find out how to put our guidance into practice in your museum and to hear how to make the most of your membership benefits. It also offers the chance to hear updates from, and network with, your colleagues in Scotland.

Getting our members together for interactive, lively discussions, key information and feedback, is core to our membership offer and one of the many ways we highlight and celebrate our diverse membership. It ensures your voice is heard, and that the MA reflects your work in our policy campaigns.

Join us at V&A Dundee or online for this hybrid event that is open to all individual members, commercial members and anyone who works for an organisation that is an institutional member.

For those attending in person there is also the chance to network and be taken on an exclusive tour of the venue.

A full programme will be available shortly.

Important booking information

Please sign in and check the email address on your profile before booking. Your joining instructions will be sent to the email address on your profile.

If you create a new record with a different email address your membership will not be recognised and you will not be able to book onto this event. You can check and change your email address before booking.