Members’ Meeting – England: South-West
5 May 2022, 1400-1700
Online, Zoom
Our Members’ Meetings are open to all individual members, commercial members and anyone who works for an organisation that is an institutional member.
Online Members’ Meetings include:
- Talks from our president Gillian Findlay and director Sharon Heal
- Details of our policy and advocacy work, including our Museums Change Lives campaign
- An interactive session on a key issue, such as decolonising museums
- Information on the funding we offer, including the Esmée Fairbairn Collections Fund, which has awarded more than £10m to museums across the UK
- A session on how we can support your professional development with initiatives such as the Associateship of the Museums Association
- A discussion of the issues affecting museums and galleries in your area
- The chance to network with MA staff and other members in your area
A full programme will be available in due course.
Important booking information
Please sign in and check the email address on your profile before booking. If you have been furloughed and do not have access to a work email address, you will not receive your confirmation or joining instructions emails.
If you create a new record with a different email address your membership will not be recognised and you will not be able to book onto this event. You can check and change your email address before booking.
Event details
Date 5 May 2022
Time 1400-1700
Location Online, Zoom
