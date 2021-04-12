Members’ Meeting – Northern Ireland
Online, Zoom
Online Members’ Meetings include:
- Keynote from our president Gillian Findlay
- Details of our policy and advocacy work, including our Museums Change Lives campaign
- An interactive session on a key issue, such as decolonising museums
- Information on the funding we offer, including the Esmée Fairbairn Collections Fund, which has awarded more than £10m to museums across the UK
- A session on how we can support your professional development with initiatives such as the Associateship of the Museums Association
- A discussion of the issues affecting museums and galleries in your area
- The chance to network with MA staff and other members in your area
Programme
Introduction by chair
Wellbeing, museums and us
Gillian Findlay, President, Museums Association/Acting Cultural Venues Manager (Museums & Galleries), Museums & Galleries Edinburgh
As the UK emerges from lockdown once more and the focus turns to recovery and renewal, media and political attention on individual, community and organisational wellbeing has never been so pronounced. But what does wellness mean to you? What has changed, or needs to change, in your neighbourhood to ensure recovery involves everyone, and how is your museum planning on “building back better”? I’m looking forward to discussing with members how the MA might centre sectoral wellbeing over the coming year, and how our museums contribute to creating healthier and more resilient communities.
Museums Change Lives
A chance for attendees to break into groups and share examples of how museums they work with and for are having an impact on the communities they serve by enhancing people’s health and wellbeing; inspiring engagement, debate and reflection; and creating better places to live and work
Supporting the sector
Sharon discusses how we have been supporting our members and the wider sector with advocacy, funding and lots more.
Professional development
Realising the potential of our collections to support changing lives requires a workforce that has the confidence and competence to deliver this. Tamsin discusses what professional development support we offer to MA members.
Decolonising museums
An interactive session exploring decolonisation, including the work of the MA’s Decolonisation Guidance Working Group.
Museums, Crisis and Covid 19
Elizabeth Crooke, Professor Heritage and Museum Studies, School Arts and Humanities, Ulster University
Other speakers TBC
A panel discussion on a research project looking at how museums can continue to contribute to community resilience and wellbeing in a time of crisis. It is looking at how the sector is adapting to new ways of engaging audiences in response to Covid-19 and the impact that digital technology might have on participation. The project is also evaluating how we adapt our practices to be mindful of audience diversity, digital poverty, and the isolation challenges for vulnerable audiences arising from Covid-19.
Networking
Networking session led by MA reps
