Members’ Meeting – England, South-East

These events give Museums Association members the chance to hear about the work of the MA and to network with staff and colleagues from museums, galleries and heritage sites.

Hear about the MA’s policy aims, the funding we offer and how we can help support your advocacy work. There is also the chance to find out how the MA’s workforce offer can develop your career.

You will also get the chance to discuss the challenges facing museums, galleries and heritage sites in your area.

MA members’ meetings are open to all individual, institutional and commercial members and are an excellent way of connecting with people and places.

Follow this event on Twitter #MASouthEastEngland