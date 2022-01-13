Members’ Meeting – England: North

Our Members’ Meetings are open to all individual members, commercial members and anyone who works for an organisation that is an institutional member.

Online Members’ Meetings include:

Talks from our president Gillian Findlay and director Sharon Heal

Details of our policy and advocacy work, including our Museums Change Lives campaign

An interactive session on a key issue, such as decolonising museums

Information on the funding we offer, including the Esmée Fairbairn Collections Fund, which has awarded more than £10m to museums across the UK

A session on how we can support your professional development with initiatives such as the Associateship of the Museums Association

A discussion of the issues affecting museums and galleries in your area

The chance to network with MA staff and other members in your area

A full programme will be available in due course.

Follow the event on Twitter #MANorthEngland

Important booking information

Please sign in and check the email address on your profile before booking. If you have been furloughed and do not have access to a work email address, you will not receive your confirmation or joining instructions emails.

If you create a new record with a different email address your membership will not be recognised and you will not be able to book onto this event. You can check and change your email address before booking.