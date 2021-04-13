 Members' Meeting - England: Midlands - Museums Association
Members’ Meeting – England: Midlands

6 July 2021, 1400-1700
Online, Zoom
Our Members’ Meetings are open to all individual members, commercial members and anyone who works for an organisation that is an institutional member.

Online Members’ Meetings include:

  • Keynote from our president Gillian Findlay
  • Details of our policy and advocacy work, including our Museums Change Lives campaign
  • An interactive session on a key issue, such as decolonising museums
  • Information on the funding we offer, including the Esmée Fairbairn Collections Fund, which has awarded more than £10m to museums across the UK
  • A session on how we can support your professional development with initiatives such as the Associateship of the Museums Association
  • A discussion of the issues affecting museums and galleries in your area
  • The chance to network with MA staff and other members in your area

Follow the event on Twitter #MAMidlands

You need to be a member to attend this event. Not a member?

Programme

1400
Introduction by chair
Simon Stephens
Head of Publications and Events, Museums Association
@SimonAStephens
1405
Wellbeing, museums and us

Gillian Findlay, President, Museums Association/Acting Cultural Venues Manager (Museums & Galleries), Museums & Galleries Edinburgh

As the UK emerges from lockdown once more and the focus turns to recovery and renewal, media and political attention on individual, community and organisational wellbeing has never been so pronounced. But what does wellness mean to you? What has changed, or needs to change, in your neighbourhood to ensure recovery involves everyone, and how is your museum planning on “building back better”? I’m looking forward to discussing with members how the MA might centre sectoral wellbeing over the coming year, and how our museums contribute to creating healthier and more resilient communities.

Gillian Findlay
Curatorial & Engagement Manager, Museums & Galleries Edinburgh
@gillianf1973
1420
Museums Change Lives

A chance for attendees to break into groups and share examples of how museums they work with and for are having an impact on the communities they serve by enhancing people’s health and wellbeing; inspiring engagement, debate and reflection; and creating better places to live and work

1440
Supporting the sector

Sharon discusses how we have been supporting our members and the wider sector with advocacy, funding and lots more.

Sharon Heal
Director, Museums Association
@Sharonheal
1500
Professional development

Realising the potential of our collections to support changing lives requires a workforce that has the confidence and competence to deliver this. Tamsin discusses what professional development support we offer to MA members.

Tamsin Russell
Workforce Development Officer, Museums Association
@TamsinRussell
1520
Break
1525
Decolonising museums

An interactive session exploring decolonisation, including the work of the MA’s Decolonisation Guidance Working Group.

Alistair Brown
Policy Manager, Museums Association
Antonia Canal
Policy and Campaigns Officer, Museums Association
1555
Panel discussion

Speakers TBC

1630
Networking

Networking session led by MA reps

1700
Close

Important booking information

Please sign in and check the email address on your profile before booking. If you have been furloughed and do not have access to a work email address, you will not receive your confirmation or joining instructions emails. 

If you create a new record with a different email address your membership will not be recognised and you will not be able to book onto this event. You can check and change your email address before booking.

