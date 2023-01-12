Future of Museums: Disposal

Image: Visitors at Great North Museum Hancock

Disposal is an important part of good collections management and is becoming more urgent than ever.

Full stores can create significant barriers to contemporary collecting, put pressure on finite environmental and financial resources – and prevent our collections from being relevant to audiences.

The Museums Association’s review of the disposal toolkit offers an opportunity for the sector to embrace the benefits that come with this work and ensure that disposal becomes a more accepted part of curatorial practice – while continuing to ensure that the Code of Ethics is upheld.

This event explores how museums can have a positive and proactive attitude towards ethical disposal of collections. A wide variety of speakers examines approaches and impacts of different methods of disposal and share how public and community engagement can support decision-making.

Delegates also have the opportunity to take part in discussions around language, ethics and the future for our collections.

Please note that this event will be recorded and available exclusively to delegates for three months. After that time, it will be made available to members on the Museums Association website.

