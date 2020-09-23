Don’t Stop Me Now: Launching Your Museum Career

Museums are dynamic places to work, sharing ideas and knowledge, engaging with communities, and actively participating and impacting on society.



Choosing a career in museums is an exciting and significant decision. But navigating the different options and getting that all-important first step on the ladder can feel daunting.



We are here to help. This online event is aimed at students and people seeking to work in museums, who want to find out more about their options and learn how they can have a positive impact in their career.



Through an informative and fun programme, learn from people working in the sector about how to start your career and take part in some of the vibrant and impactful work that museums are delivering.



Don’t Stop Me Now helps you consider new and different approaches to your career, giving practical advice and useful ideas to help you chart a path through the museum sector.



A full programme will be available soon.

Delegates are also invited to attend free networking discussions from 1715-1815. Click here to register for this.

Important booking information:

Please sign in and check the email address on your profile before booking. If you have been furloughed and do not have access to a work email address you will not receive your confirmation or joining instructions emails.

If you create a new record with a different email address your membership will not be recognised and your booking will be cancelled. You can check and change your email address here before booking.

Please be aware this event is for MA members only.

Not an MA member but want to attend Don’t Stop Me Now as well as get a host of other online benefits? Join here today from only £4.60/month.

You will be emailed full details of how to join the Zoom webinar in the week preceding the event.

This event will be recorded and made available on our website after the event.

Follow this event on Twitter #DontStopMeNow2020