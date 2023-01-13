Don’t Stop Me Now 2023: Launching Your Museum Career

Museums are dynamic places to work, sharing ideas and knowledge, engaging with communities, and actively participating and impacting on society.

Choosing a career in museums is an exciting and significant decision. But navigating the different options and getting that all-important first step on the ladder can feel daunting.

We are here to help. This online event is aimed at students and people seeking to work in museums, who want to find out more about their options and learn how they can have a positive impact in their career.

Through an informative and fun programme, learn from people working in the sector about how to start your career and take part in some of the vibrant and impactful work that museums are delivering.

Don’t Stop Me Now helps you consider new and different approaches to your career, giving practical advice and useful ideas to help you chart a path through the museum sector.

A full programme will be available in due course. Please note that this event will be recorded and available exclusively to delegates for three months. After that time, it will be made available for members on the Museums Association website.

Follow this event om Twitter #DSMN2023

We aim to present a diverse range of speakers from across the UK and internationally at our one-day conferences. If you are interested in speaking at one of our events, or have a project you’d like to see explored, please tell us more by emailing the Events Team.

Concessionary Member – £15

Member (Essential, Full, Institutional and Commercial members) – £20

Non-member – £30

Inclusive event places

The Benevolent Fund will provide 10 free places to this event to individual members who face barriers due to ethnicity, disability, socio-economic background, and gender identity or sexual orientation (LGBTQ).

These free places are part of our wider work towards creating a more inclusive sector. We will also support any accessibility requests such as provision of British Sign Language (BSL), audio description or closed captioning. The deadline to apply for an Inclusive Place is 12 noon on 10 November.

