Digital Impact in Museums and Galleries

Join the Museums Association and Art Fund, along with One Further and Cultural Associates Oxford, to hear the outcomes of a research project on the impact of digital projects in museums and galleries.

The Museums Association and Art Fund have both made more grants to digital projects in recent years than ever before – and with far fewer strings attached.

At the start of 2022, these two funders commissioned One Further and Cultural Associates Oxford to carry out a research project to learn lessons from this additional activity.

What makes for a successful funded digital project? How can their impact be measured? How can online audiences be identified, understood and diversified? What scope is there for scaling up and/or monetising content and experience-led digital projects? How should funded digital projects be supported in the future?

The panel will unpack the findings from this project and draw conclusions about what makes a successful funded digital project in 2022 and beyond.

This session will be suitable for anyone managing (and seeking funding for) digital projects in a museums and cultural heritage context.

Schedule

Findings and conclusions:

– Measuring social impact

– Audience diversity

– Monetisation

– Digital strategy Perspectives from the grantees Q&A and discussion

Booking

Use the link below to book your webinar place via Zoom.