Digital Futures: Embracing New Strategies

The Covid pandemic has changed our understanding of digital engagement and forced museums to think more creatively about how to reach and connect with different audiences. This has resulted in powerful work, from e-learning initiatives and digital exhibitions to viral social media strategies. But impact evaluation, digital literacy and digital exclusion remain pressing concerns.

During this webinar, you will hear from a wide range of expert speakers and discover how they have experimented with digital engagement during the pandemic.

Inclusive event places

The Benevolent Fund will provide 10 free places to this event to individual members who face barriers due to ethnicity, disability, socio-economic background, and gender identity or sexual orientation (LGBTQ).

These free places are part of our wider work towards creating a more inclusive sector. We will also support any accessibility requests such as provision of British Sign Language (BSL), audio description or closed captioning. The deadline to apply for an inclusive place is 12 noon on 15 April.

