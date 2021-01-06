Decolonisation: Moving Towards a More Holistic Perspective and Relational Approach

In the past, the decolonisation debate within museums was dominated by questions of restitution of artefacts to countries of origin. However, as the conversation has expanded to consider how museums reflect the voices and experiences of a diverse range of audiences and communities, approaches have become less transactional.

This session will explore the process of decolonisation through relationship-building between countries, institutions, communities and people far and near.

Join the British Council in partnership with ICOM UK and the Museums Association for the latest session in a series of live online conversations for leading museum and gallery professionals in the UK and around the world

This session is free for museum and gallery professionals and will be one hour long.

Speakers

This session will be hosted by Tonya Nelson, Director, London, Arts Council England, who will be in conversation with:

Miranda Lowe, Principal Curator, Natural History Museum; Co-Founder, Museum Detox

Rachael Minott, Inclusion and Change Manager, National Archives

Professor Shahid Vawda, Archie Mafeje Chair in Critical Humanities and Decoloniality Director of School of African and Gender Studies, Anthropology and Linguistics, University of Cape Town

Peter White, Senior Manager, Aboriginal Strategy and Engagement at Create NSW

Q&A

Accessibility

This session will have Closed Captioning and a British Sign Language interpreter.

The session will also be recorded and a full transcript available following the event on the British Council’s website.

Live captioning/Claire Hill, speech-to-text reporter

British Sign Language/Catherine King, interpreter (BSL/English)

