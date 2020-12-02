Coronavirus Conversations: Learning and Engagement Manifesto

The first in a series of four webinars scheduled for 2021 that will examine key aspects of the Museums Association’s manifesto for Learning and Engagement.

Join Sharon Heal, Director, Museums Association, in a panel discussion about the first two headers of the manifesto – cultural rights and cultural democracy, and social justice.

You will hear from museum professionals leading on these areas of work as well as those involved in developing the manifesto. This webinar includes substantial time for questions from delegates.

Speakers will be announced in due course.

