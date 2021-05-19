Coronavirus Conversations: Learning and Engagement Manifesto

Join us for the final webinar of our series examining examine key aspect the Museums Association’s Manifesto for Learning and Engagement.

This online event examines research and evaluation in relation to the manifesto, which states that: “Museums should support people-centred research that responds to the challenges in society and leads to positive change.”

It also looks at partnerships, and the manifesto’s call for partnerships to “bring communities together and be based on the principle of equity”.

A selection of speakers from across the UK share their reflections on how the manifesto can be used in practice.

This event is organised jointly with GEM and Engage.

More details of the programme will be available in due course.

Important booking information

Please sign in and check the email address on your profile before booking. If you have been furloughed and do not have access to a work email address you will not receive your confirmation or joining instructions emails.

If you create a new record with a different email address your membership will not be recognised and your booking will be cancelled. You can check and change your email address here before booking.

You will be emailed full details of how to join the Zoom webinar on Wednesday 16 June 2021 at approximately 1130.



This event will be recorded and made available on our website after the event.