We are delighted to announce our evening events programme for Conference 2024: The Joy of Museums. Over the three nights, delegates in Leeds will have the opportunity to unwind, network with colleagues and explore some of the city’s top cultural venues after hours.

Opening reception: Leeds Art Gallery

Leeds Museums and Galleries

1830-2030, Monday 11 November

Start your conference with a drinks reception at Leeds Art Gallery. Situated in the heart of the city, the gallery is home to a significant collection of modern and contemporary British art. Our reception takes place in the beautiful Tiled Hall Cafe. Delegates will have a chance to explore the permanent collection and see the gallery’s temporary exhibition on the late Leeds-born artist and filmmaker Stuart Croft.

Main party: Royal Armouries

Royal Armouries

1800-2000, Tuesday 12 November

After a jam-packed opening day of conference, you won’t have far to travel for our main conference party, which takes place upstairs in the Royal Armouries’ Tournament Gallery and War Gallery. Relax with a drink, see the museum’s fascinating collection of armour and weaponry – and keep an eye out for some surprise party guests.

Closing party: Leeds City Museum

Visit Leeds

1830-2015, Wednesday 13 November

Say a last goodbye to colleagues and reflect on the joy of museums at our closing party in Leeds City Museum, where you’ll be able to get a taste of the city’s incredible collections of local history, ancient worlds and natural sciences. Our party will take place in Brodrick Hall, the museum’s grand central arena.