Conference 2023: The Power of Museums

Sponsor session | Wednesday 8 November, 1340-1440

There are probably many things that keep directors awake at night but the finances of the museum they run is likely to be high on the list, whether it is worrying about paying staff at the end of the month or concerns about the leaky roof that is costing millions to repair.

Since the recession and the inauguration of austerity, cultural organisations have seen well-documented and significant reductions in funding and have increasingly been encouraged to “think entrepreneurially” and to generate income from both traded activities and philanthropy.

Some cultural organisations, pre-pandemic, thrived on this model but many or most heritage organisations continue to require public sector investment. This position was brought into even sharper relief by the pandemic when the Culture Recovery Fund provided much needed support for many.

Visitor numbers, behaviours and expectations have changed (they always change!) but have business models changed to keep up?

At Newcastle University, the Centre for Heritage and Newcastle University Business School have worked together to convene a series of discussions with academics, practitioners and sector bodies to explore the contributions of different income strands and how they might come together into new business models.

Opinion is still divided (in society) as to whether public funding support is required – the museums we’ve spoken to aren’t so divided.

We will share insights from the sessions so far, have contributions from directors of three very different museums and ask for your thoughts on the subject to help us put together further sessions for the new year and to shape the policy agenda.

In person attendees only