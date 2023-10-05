Conference 2023: The Power of Museums

Sponsor session | Tuesday 7 November, 1340-1420

The Museum Data Service aims to bring together all the object records of all UK museums, and share them as the raw material for research, curation and audience engagement. Over coming years, it will change the way museums and their users work with collections and with each other.

Find out how the service will benefit your museum, how it will work and how you can get involved. This lunchtime session is open to all in-person conference delegates. Lunch will be available in the session room.

The Museum Data Service is a joint initiative by Art UK, Collections Trust and the University of Leicester’s Institute for Digital Culture. The start-up phase is supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Digital Accelerator programme. Eleven early adopters have already shared 2.5m records with the beta version of the service, and we will be inviting all collections to join from early next year.