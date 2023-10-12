Conference 2023: The Power of Museums

With museum collections under scrutiny at the moment, Conference 2023 will feature a wide range of content exploring collections-related issues such as disposal, data management, representation and decolonisation. Here are just some of the sessions and workshops related to collections work.

Disability representation and rights

Tuesday 7 November

0945-1045

Disabled people remain underrepresented, sometimes entirely invisible, within most museums’ exhibitions, displays and public programmes. When disabled people do appear, they are often presented in narrow, reductive and dehumanising ways and through negative stereotypes. A fresh look will often reveal those same lives filled with opportunity and autonomy, influence and adventure, love and joy.

This panel focuses on how museums can develop anti-ableist approaches to rethinking disability representation, reframing societal conversations around disability, and tackling contemporary discrimination. Drawing on 20 years of expertise in the field at the Research Centre for Museums and Galleries, including recent innovative and ambitious research collaborations with Wellcome Collection and the National Trust, the panel explores and shares new ethical, inclusive and socially purposeful ways of presenting richer, fuller and more honest representations of disability and disabled people.

Off the Shelf: a new toolkit for transfer, reuse and disposal of collections

Tuesday 7 November

1230-1300

If museums are to be financially and environmentally sustainable, and relevant to the communities we serve in the 21st century, we must take an immediate and proactive approach to collections management and review. In June 2023 the Museums Association launched “Off the Shelf: a toolkit for ethical transfer, reuse and disposal” to enable museums to more easily undertake disposals. In this session we invite you to hear more about the process, work through some theoretical examples and make a pledge to undertake disposals from your own collections.

Sponsor session | Introducing the Museum Data Service

Tuesday 7 November

1340-1420

The Museum Data Service aims to bring together all the object records of all UK museums, and share them as the raw material for research, curation and audience engagement. Over coming years, it will change the way museums and their users work with collections and with each other.

Find out how the service will benefit your museum, how it will work and how you can get involved. This lunchtime session is open to all in-person conference delegates. Lunch will be available in the session room.

The Museum Data Service is a joint initiative by Art UK, Collections Trust and the University of Leicester’s Institute for Digital Culture. The start-up phase is supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Digital Accelerator programme. Eleven early adopters have already shared 2.5m records with the beta version of the service, and we will be inviting all collections to join from early next year.

The power of letting go – why we owe it to society to dispose of museum collections

Tuesday 7 November

1640-1740

With the increased emphasis on decolonisation in the sector, more museums are rightly taking a proactive approach to repatriation, reuniting objects with the communities to which they have most meaning. But our stores are also full of everyday items acquired enthusiastically since the mid-twentieth century to tell an often-limited story of society and people.

Many of these items have ended up languishing unused in stores and are duplicated in multiple museums. This session brings together leaders on collections development from around the world discuss the potential power of collection disposal to empower communities and respond to the needs of society. They will speculate on what’s stopping museums from doing this and highlight the risks of inaction.

Still ethical: enhancing participation and opportunities for underrepresented communities in Northern Ireland’s museums

Tuesday 7 November

1640-1730

This panel discussion explores the impact of the Global Voices Local Choices initiative on public engagement efforts in Northern Ireland. The initiative is a collaborative effort by National Museums NI, African Caribbean Support Organisation Northern Ireland, and the Northern Ireland Museums Council funded by the Museums Association’s Esmée Fairbairn Collections Fund.

This initiative engaged about 60 individuals from six groups from multiple ethnicities across Northern Ireland to start the journey of decolonisation and learning together. Community groups were given access to a selection of objects from the world cultures collection. Each group went through six workshops with cultural and creative facilitators, leading to reflections and creative responses which resulted in six creative displays at five local museums and one national museum.

These stories and reflections are not only reaching increased numbers of visitors and encouraging them to empathise with the experiences of ethnic minorities, but also demonstrate that by leveraging the world cultures collection, National Museums NI and its partners have been able to open a pathway to more actively promote social inclusion and to start the journey of decolonisation in a country with a people transitioning from a troubled past.

Who cares? Understanding empathy and trauma in museums

Wednesday 9 November

1100-1200

A reflective and discursive session exploring the emotional impacts of doing decolonial work with problematic museum collections. The session begins with selected readings from Blood on the Roots, Blood on the Leaves, written by the Culture& team, and a short film, To Whom Does This Belong, made by Sandra Shakespeare, Museum X, with Cornwall Museums Partnership.

This is followed by a healing libation performed by Ama Josephine Budge and an audience discussion on the three areas below. We facilitate a ‘brave space’ to share experiences, and collectively envision positive ways to move forward while promoting care and sustained wellbeing.

Invisible pasts, invisible people? Gypsy, Roma, Traveller collections and heritage in British museums

Wednesday 9 November

1100-1200

Many museums have Gypsy, Roma, Traveller (GRT) collections: some know it, some don’t. The presence of GRT people within communities means that the material culture of everyday life often has a GRT connection, without necessarily being labelled as such. How far these connections are made visible partly depends on what curators currently define as ‘GRT’ and ‘GRT objects’. It also depends on museums’ willingness to engage GRT communities in sensitive and collaborative ways.

This panel brings an open-air museum with designated GRT collections into discussion with artists and writers of GRT ethnicity to ask: whose heritage is this? What is a GRT collection? Why should everyone care about GRT representation?

This session is relevant for anyone committed to the inclusion of those with Gypsy, Roma and Traveller heritage in the depiction of the past.

Takeaways:

Understand the ethics of acquiring, labelling and displaying GRT collections.

Learn about the sensitivities of GRT inclusion.

Discover why the meaningful inclusion of GRT heritage matters for us all.

Co-production and organisational transformation: National Museums Liverpool’s Waterfront Transformation Project

Wednesday 9 November

1415-1515

In this presentation and discussion, a research team comprising staff from the Research Centre for Museums and Galleries and National Museums Liverpool (NML) present their work to develop a co-production framework for NML as part of the Waterfront Transformation and redevelopment of the International Slavery Museum.

The team share details of the collaborative action research methodology developed to enable this work and show how such democratic processes can both generate learning and drive change. They focus particularly on questions of organisational transformation, the sharing of power and the opening up of museum processes, and how the project has generated deep insights into the conditions required for inclusive change to flourish across museum teams, processes and relationships.

The speakers share some of this learning as well as the challenges of recognising and responding to the gap that many staff, particularly new staff, experience between the ambition of the project and the day-to-day realities of doing the work in an organisation in transition. Exploring what we can do at both an organisational and individual level to create the conditions for change, the presentation sets out key strategies for research-led change, centring co-production as a default organisational setting and reflecting on the emotional intelligence of cultural organisations.

Takeaways: