Conference 2023: The Power of Museums

Delegates at this year’s conference will have the opportunity to hear from an international panel of speakers on what the role of museums in tackling the climate crisis might look like in 2050 and beyond. Taking a long-term view, our speakers will look ahead to examine possible futures for the sector.

Beyond 2050: The Future of Climate Change Programming in Museums

Tuesday 5 November, 1415-1515

No corner of the globe is immune from the devastating consequences of climate change, and it is clear that action is urgently needed to tackle the crisis.

But this is also a challenge that will require an ongoing and sustained commitment for many years.

In light of this, as well as what museums can and should be doing right now to support efforts to make progress in addressing the issue, what is the long-term trajectory of this work on the sector?

Our speakers look forward to 2050, when many climate goals are being set for, to discuss what the future role of museums might look like.

Presumably by 2050 climate “deniers” will be as significant as flat-earthers are today and the fossil fuel industry as we know it today will be a thing for history books.

But what role will our sector play then? Will be helping the public cope with climate grief, and remembering ecosystems that were lost? Or will museums be supporting the government and the public to get behind stronger carbon reduction initiatives.

Or will we simply be monitoring the progress of climate impacts and disasters? Or possibly go in an entirely new direction that might not be obvious from our standpoint today? Join our panel of international speakers to take part in this fascinating debate.

Speakers

Caitlin Southwick Founder and Executive Director, Ki Culture

Our chair, Caitlin Southwick, is the Founder and Executive director of Ki Culture and Sustainability in Conservation (SiC) and the CEO of Ki Futures. She holds a Professional Doctorate in Conservation and Restoration of Cultural Heritage from the University of Amsterdam.

Before founding Ki Culture, Caitlin worked in the conservation field for eight years in museums and sites around the world, including The Getty Conservation Institute, The Uffizi Gallery, and Rapa Nui.

Soren Brothers Allan and Helaine Shiff Curator of Climate Change, Royal Ontario Museum, Toronto

Soren Brothers is the Allan and Helaine Shiff Curator of Climate Change at the Royal Ontario Museum, Toronto. He is also an Assistant Professor at the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at the University of Toronto.

Soren’s research examines the effects of climate change on lakes, and how changes in aquatic systems can influence their greenhouse gas emissions to the atmosphere. Born in Mississauga and raised in Toronto, Soren has worked on lakes in a diverse array of environments around the world, including the Nunavut tundra, Quebec’s boreal forests, and the Great Lakes.

Nicole Heller

Nicole Heller is Associate Curator of Anthropocene Studies for Carnegie Museum of Natural History. She is a transdisciplinary professional focused on improving cultural and ecological sustainability. Nicole’s primary research is concerned with understanding and promoting biological diversity in the face of global changes associated with the Anthropocene.

Kirsty Robinson

Kirsty Robertson is a Professor of Contemporary Art and Director of Museum and Curatorial Studies at Western University where she also directs the Centre for Sustainable Curating. Her role involves curating large-scale speculative and experimental exhibitions with students. Kirsty has published widely on activism, visual culture and museums culminating in her book Tear Gas Epiphanies: Protest, Museums, Culture.