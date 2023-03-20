 Meet the conference panel - Museums Association
  1. Events
  2. Conference 2023: The Power of Museums
  3. Meet the conference panel

Conference 2023: The Power of Museums

Meet the conference panel

The conference panel, comprising museum professionals and members of MA staff, will review all proposed sessions to decide which ones to take to Newcastle-Gateshead later this year.

Conference will take place on 7-9 November 2023 at Sage Gateshead.

Follow this event on Twitter: #Museums2023

William Adams
Deputy Director, Museums Association
Nivek Amichund
Chief Exhibitor, Historic Royal Palaces and MA board member
Rebecca Atkinson
Events Programmer and Content Editor, Museums Association
@rebeccaa_ma
Rowan Brown
Director, Museums Northumberland
Sharon Heal
Director, Museums Association
@Sharonheal
Tony Heaton
Sculptor; Chair of Shape Arts; Consultant/Advisor and MA board member
@marblesculptor
Keith Merrin
Director, Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums
@kmerrin
Lennon Mhishi
Project Researcher, Reconnecting “Objects”: Epistemic Plurality and Transformative Practices in and Beyond Museums, Pitt Rivers Museum, University of Oxford
Victoria Ryves
Learning and Community Development Manager for Cultural Services, Doncaster Council and MA rep
@vickyryves
Simon Stephens
Head of Publications and Events, Museums Association
@SimonAStephens

