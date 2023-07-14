Conference 2023: The Power of Museums

Vici Wreford-Sinnott

Our host for this year’s conference is Vici Wreford-Sinnott, a disabled theatre and television writer and director.

Vici is the artistic director of Little Cog, a disabled-led production company that works across a range of artforms and is based in north-east England. Her award-winning theatre work has toured nationally and internationally.

Vici has been a leading campaigner for disability equity in the arts for more than 30 years. She is an advocate of an anti-ableist, disabled-led approach to disability equity. She is a former chief executive of Arts and Disability Ireland and was also the CEO and artistic director of Arcadea for six years, which was north-east England’s disability arts development organisation.

Vici has championed many new platforms for disabled artists and has supported venues and organisations to develop their knowledge and confidence around disability equality practice, promoting strategic artistic practice as a route to equity and visibility for disabled people.

Vici is a co-founder, with Black Robin, of On Whose Shoulders We Build, a living archive of north-east disabled-led arts, ensuring that disabled artists and activists past and present have a profile.

In 2021 Vici wrote and directed one of the first pieces of broadcast television drama by a disabled women led team, Hen Night. She was recently awarded the North East Art and Culture Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Arts.

She is an Associate Artist of ARC Stockton, where she has delivered many partnership projects, including Cultural Shift, a three-year programme of disabled-led artistic activity running parallel to organisational change for ARC. She has been commissioned to write and perform her new solo show Wrapping Myself in All The Women I Could Have Been by ARC, and is currently under commission for two plays at Live Theatre Newcastle.

Vici is about to publish an anthology of comedy writings from the Funny HaHa disabled women’s comedy writers’ room she founded, and is completing her practice driven PhD in Radical Acts: Disabled Women Performing. She is also founder of IN/Visible Disabled Women’s National Arts Collective who have proudly held a new national exhibition of commissioned works in both the north and south of England this year.