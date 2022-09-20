Make Change Happen: Conference 2022

Sara Kassam MA Climate Champion Trustee and Sustainability Advisor at UK Sport

I’m excited to attend my first in-person MA conference after joining (with my youngest daughter!) online last year. I’m looking forward to being surrounded by new and fascinating people, having those chance encounters and conversations that spark ideas and inspire action.

The Museum Detox Meet Up on Thursday morning will be top of my list, along with the Black history walking tour.

I’m interested in the challenge that will be provided in sessions drawing out the intersection of climate, anti-racism and decolonisation campaigning. I’ll be staying for the practical discussion on adapting to change on Friday afternoon, exploring a just transition towards environmental sustainability which reflects the connections with our cultural heritage and adaptation planning.

And of course, I’m excited that the conference has been organised with reduction of negative environmental impacts at front of mind, from serving only vegetarian food to working with the conference venue to reduce waste.