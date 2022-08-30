Conference 2022

Members of this year’s Conference Panel tell us their programme highlights

Michael Terwey Director of Public Engagement & Research, National Trust for Scotland

I’m looking forward to welcoming members from across the sector to Edinburgh – a welcome that we’ve had to delay by a year because of the pandemic. Like all good hosts we want to show off our wonderful museums and heritage sites, including the National Trust for Scotland’s Georgian House where delegates can hear more about how we’ve been exploring our properties’ connections to empire.

And, of course, I’m looking forward to catching up with old friends and colleagues and sharing with them some of the excellent bars, pubs, and restaurants that the city has to offer!

The conference programme this year is rich and varied, and I’m looking forward to the sessions exploring sustainability and how museums are addressing climate change.

Highlights for me include hearing about the work of the London Museum of Water and Steam, and the decarbonisation of the SS Great Britain – both In Practice sessions on Thursday and Friday afternoon. I’m also keen to hear more about the important work going on in Ukraine, so will be joining the session on Culture during Conflict on Friday afternoon.