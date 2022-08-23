Conference 2022

Members of this year’s Conference Panel tell us their programme highlights

Miles Greenwood Curator (Legacies of Slavery & Empire), Glasgow Museums

Last year’s conference in Liverpool was my first in-person Museums Association Conference. I was a bit unsure going into it, but I did end every day with plenty of food for thought and I enjoyed it a lot. And now this year, I’m excited to see what the conference has to offer and to have the opportunity to connect with colleagues again and for the first time.

I’m keen to see how museums across the UK and beyond are confronting racism. For that reason, I’m looking forward to the In Practice session on Racist Objects – what they mean and how to deal with them. Also, having a little insight into the work being done by the young people from Manchester and Glasgow who are involved in the Our Shared Cultural Heritage programme, I think this session will be a must-see.

However, connecting with colleagues across the UK, and discussing the contents of this year’s conference and how it will impact our work will be the highlight I’m sure.

As always, I can’t wait to link up with members of Museum Detox at the start of the conference and throughout.