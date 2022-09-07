Make Change Happen: Conference 2022

If you are a museum studies student, museum volunteer or unwaged then this opportunity is for you.

We are recruiting volunteers to help at MA Conference 2022, 3-5 November 2022 at Edinburgh International Conference Centre, Edinburgh.

Our conference is good fun, and you’ll get to experience the conference in exchange for helping us out.

If you are interested, please read the below information and then complete an application form by 11.59pm on 30 September 2022.

Please note we are unable to offer financial assistance with travel or accommodation.

If you have any questions about volunteering at conference, please email events@museumsassociation.org.

About volunteering at conference

Conference will take place at Edinburgh International Conference Centre, 3-5 November 2022. Some sessions will also be broadcast for online attendees.

Volunteers receive a free place at conference in exchange for helping with front-of-house and theatre stewarding on Thursday 3 and Friday 4 November.

Volunteers are not expected to volunteer at the evening networking receptions or the tours on Saturday 5 November, but they are invited to attend these if they wish.

What to expect

Volunteers should expect to be at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre from approximately 7.30am until 6.40pm on Thursday 3 November and from 8.00am until 6.40pm on Friday 4 November.

Before the event, volunteers will be sent a brief and allocated a session room where they will be based throughout the day as theatre stewards. Each room will have at least two volunteers assigned to it.

We will arrange a tour of the venue and discuss any questions or concerns you have at an in-person briefing from 7.30am on Thursday 3 November. You will also be introduced to a member of the MA team who will provide direct support to you during the conference.

Volunteers will be able to take breaks at the allotted times in the schedule.

Volunteers should dress smartly and comfortably – we recommend flat shoes as in some cases you may be standing. The MA will provide badges and t-shirts for volunteers.

As a volunteer, you are entitled to lunch (which will be vegetarian/vegan) and other refreshments served.

We will also make every effort to accommodate any access needs you may have (please provide details in confidence via the application form).

Responsibilities and duties

At the start of the day, some volunteers will be required to assist MA staff with front-of-house duties. These include:

Welcoming delegates to the venue and helping them with badges or directions around the venue

Answering any questions

Directing speakers to their correct room or a member of MA staff who will be able to assist them

All volunteers will be assigned a room each day. Each room will have at least two volunteers who act as theatre stewards. This includes:

Welcoming speakers/chairs to the room approximately 10-15 minutes before a session is due to start and ensuring they are met by a theatre technician

Letting speakers know you are their room’s volunteer and are there to help

Contacting a member of the MA team immediately if there are any problems – for example, if a speaker has not arrived

Checking that signage outside of the theatre is in place

Checking that the theatre is tidy; chairs are straightened and any paper, cups, glasses, etc. from the previous session are removed

Checking that the top table for speakers is correctly set up and cleared

Checking that the top table for speakers has fresh water and clean glasses

Welcoming delegates as they arrive

Ensuring any latecomers are seated

Assisting any delegates with special needs

Ensuring some seats are reserved at the front for delegates with special access – this will be confirmed nearer the time

Assisting with the distribution of any presenters’ hand-outs, if required

Assisting with roving mics if required to do so

Informing a member of MA staff of any other problems such as distracting noise from external sources, overheating in the room, sub-standard audio-visuals

If anyone leaves a bag or coat behind, please keep it safe in the hall as people will usually come back for it. At the end of the day, it will need to be handed in as lost property

Please read all the above information carefully. If you are interested in volunteering at the MA Conference, please complete an application form by 11.59pm on 30 September 2022.