Conference 2022: Make Change Happen

A wide range of sessions at this year’s Museums Association conference in Edinburgh are exploring how the sector can use collections to address issues such as decolonisation, sustainability, anti-racism and wellbeing.

Current issues in museum ethics (1040-1140, Thursday 3 November) includes a chance to hear about the MA’s review of its guidance for ethical decision-making on disposals from museum collections, with speakers including Michael Terwey, director of public engagement and research at the National Trust for Scotland and an MA board member, and Sarah Briggs, the collections development officer at the Museums Association.

Another session sees members of the Empire, Slavery & Scotland’s Museums Project Steering Group discuss how empire, colonialism and historic slavery can be addressed using museum collections and museum spaces. This group analyses the key recommendations in their recent report and how the sector can take them forward, including funding opportunities.

The speakers at the Empire, Slavery & Scotland’s Museums session (1150-1250, Thursday 3 November) are Sheila Asante, project manager, Empire, Slavery & Scotland’s Museums, Museums Galleries Scotland; Abeer Eladany, curatorial assistant, University of Aberdeen Museums; Lewis Hou, director, Science Ceilidh and member, The Anti-Racist Educator; and Zandra Yeaman, curator of discomfort, The Hunterian.

Creating an anti-racist country – practical lessons from Welsh museums (1640-1740, Thursday 3 November) is based on the creation of an Anti-Racist Wales Action Plan for Wales. The session addresses areas such as developing collections and exhibitions, as well as school resources, upskilling staff, and changing recruitment processes.

Exploring and exchanging our stories (1500-1600, Friday 4 November) is a practical session introducing community-led methods of exploring and sharing knowledge about museum collections. Community group participants from across the UK have designed a session based on their experiences of leading collections-based research and creative outputs at museums and galleries through the Exchange project. This innovative and ambitious project focused on participatory approaches led by South Asian, African and Caribbean diaspora community participants and seven museum and gallery partners in Scotland and England.

The Pacific and Paisley – Collaboration and Change session (1040-1110, Thursday 3 November) explores the role of collections through Paisley Museum’s work with the Interisland Collective, a group of Tagata Moana (people of the Pacific ocean) artists, cultural practitioners, curators and community workers. A visit by members of the collective to Paisley’s publicly accessible museum store has changed the museum’s perception of the collections. The museum no longer sees them as “objects” but “taonga” – living, breathing manifestations that carry mana (a supernatural force in a person, place or object), narratives and ancestral history.

The conference also sees National Museums Liverpool discuss the development of a Yemeni community digital collection that has been co-created in Liverpool to support the wider UK Yemeni community (1150-1220, Thursday 3 November).

And in the Grief and loss session (1500-1530, Thursday 3 November), the team at the Jewish Museum London shares its knowledge and skills with others to help them support children and young people with mental health topics through their collections.

Other collections-focused sessions include Racist objects – what they mean and how to deal with them (1500-1540, Friday 4 November). This is being chaired by Miles Greenwood, curator (legacies of slavery and empire), Glasgow Museums. He is joined by Sarah Cartwright, social history curator, OneRen; and Renée Landell, doctoral researcher, Royal Holloway, University of London.

Also at conference, the MA’s Esmée Fairbairn Collections Fund team will be giving advice on how apply for grants in the new phase of the fund (1640-1740, Thursday 3 November).