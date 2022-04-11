Conference 2022

The conference panel, comprising museum professionals and members of MA staff, will review all proposed sessions to decide which ones to take to Edinburgh later this year.
Conference will take place on 3-5 November 2022 at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre.
William Adams
Deputy Director, Museums Association
Rebecca Atkinson
Events Programmer and Content Editor, Museums Association@rebeccaa_ma
Antonia Canal
Policy and Campaigns Officer, Museums Association
Lucy Casot
Chief Executive Officer, Museums Galleries Scotland
Gillian Findlay
Cultural Venues Manager (Museums & Galleries), City of Edinburgh Council and President, Museums Association@gillianf1973
Miles Greenwood
Curator (Legacies of Slavery & Empire), Glasgow Life
Sharon Heal
Director, Museums Association@Sharonheal
Sara Kassam
Sustainability Lead, V&A and Climate Champion Trustee, Museums Association
Tamsin Russell
Workforce Development Officer, Museums Association@TamsinRussell
Simon Stephens
Head of Publications and Events, Museums Association@SimonAStephens
Michael Terwey
Head of Heritage and Consultancy Services, National Trust for Scotland and Ethics Committee Chair, Museums Association
Yahya Barry
Community Collections Research Hub Manager, National Museums Scotland
Lisa Williams
Founder, Edinburgh Caribbean Association
Zandra Yeaman
Curator of Discomfort, The Hunterian, University of Glasgow