Briana Pegado

Our host for Conference 2022: Make Change Happen is Briana Pegado, a fellow of the Royal Society of Arts and an award-winning social entrepreneur.

Brianna has nearly a decade of experience as a senior manager in the third sector and creative industries. She has a master of arts in sustainable development from the University of Edinburgh and has sat on a number of charity boards as a trustee, from universities to arts organisations.

Briana was recently the chair of YWCA Scotland – the Young Women’s Movement, an intersectional, feminist charity that supports young women’s leadership, sexual education, and women from marginalised communities.

She is a consultant at The Collective, a research consultancy centering intersectional and feminist analysis, co-production and participation, while challenging systemic inequality.

Most recently, Briana was the interim CEO of YWCA Scotland and co-director of We Are Here Scotland CIC, a community interest company that supports Black and PoC creatives to develop their careers in the creative industries

Briana was chair of the board of Edinburgh University Students’ Association from 2014 – 2015, a charity with a £10m turnover and sat on the board of the University of Edinburgh (University Court) in the same year.

She was a member of Scottish culture secretary Fiona Hyslop’s National Partnership for Culture from 2020-21 and Culture Counts, a policy body in the cultural sector in Scotland.

Briana was the first Black woman elected President of Edinburgh University Students’ Association in 2014 and helped set up the university’s first ever Black History Month in 2010.

She was named one of Scotland’s 30 Under 30 Inspiring Young Women in 2017 and was shortlisted as a Social Enterprise Scotland Social Enterprise Champion in the same year for her work as founder of the award-winning Edinburgh Student Arts Festival.