Conference 2022: Make Change Happen

Accessibility at the conference centre

EICC (the conference centre) has lift access to all floors, as well as escalators and stair access. All lifts have spoken messages indicating which floor the lift is on and whether the doors are opening or closing. Additionally, all lifts have grab bars for delegates with impaired mobility

On each floor of the venue there are adapted toilets, with grab rails, emergency buttons, lowered mirrors and fittings. Currently these toilets allow for either a left or a right lateral transfer, not both

Three of the four rooms we will be using for sessions have step-free access – Moorfoot & Kilsyth, Tinto and Sidlaw. Stages have also been removed in these rooms so the speaker area is accessible/step free. The Pentland auditorium has a second entrance, which is step free, and a back-of-stage step-free access door for speakers

Pentland and Sidlaw are both laid out theatre-style – the former has six spaces for wheelchair users, the latter has three

Moorfoot & Kilsyth and Tinto will be laid out round-table, with sufficient room provided for anyone who requires wheelchair access or additional space

Sessions in the Pentland and Sidlaw rooms will have live captioning (for in-person and online delegates)

Ochil 3 on level 1 of the EICC is our designated quiet room – this room is for anyone who requires a quiet space at any point

Seating has been provided around the venue, including in the Cromdale Hall and Foyer (where food and coffee will be served) and Strathblane Hall (where the registration desk and cloakroom at situated)

You can find more information on access at the EICC via their website.

The EICC has also produced an autism-friendly guide for visitors.

Filming and photography

Filming and photography will take place throughout the conference venue (EICC) on Thursday 3 and Friday 4 November 2022.

The films and photographs will be used by the Museums Association for the purpose of promoting its activities and may be published on the Museums Association’s website, in print publications and social media channels.

If you do not wish to appear in the films or photographs, please make yourself known to the camera operators.

Thank you for your cooperation.