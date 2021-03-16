Conference 2021: Brave New World

Propose a session for this year’s MA Conference

We’re excited to announce that the theme for our forthcoming Conference 2021 at the ACC Liverpool and online is Brave New World.

In the past year museums proved that they can be responsive, creative and resourceful. We look at how we can build on what we have learned to emerge stronger and more relevant.

Proposals for sessions at Conference 2021 are now open for submission. We are actively seeking ideas for panel discussions, workshops and provocations to unpack how we can work effectively with communities hit hard during the pandemic, and to examine the role we can play in tackling the urgent issues of our day, including the climate crisis, racism and discrimination.

The deadline to submit a proposal is midnight on Monday 5 April.

Conference 2021 will address subjects such as how we can galvanise our collections and the expertise and passion of those who work with and for museums to engage audiences in new and exciting ways, including the transformational impact of digital technology.

Our aim is to bring together voices from across the globe, inside and outside museums, to share ideas on how museums can change lives in a post-pandemic world and help society respond to the many challenges it faces.

The programme will be packed with dynamic sessions, practical advice for museums of all types and sizes, and tours and networking events to give you contacts and the context of colleagues’ work. Conference 2021 will provide the inspiration, ideas and vision we need to not only survive, but to thrive in the future.

Conference 2021 will take place on 8-10 November 2021, both at the ACC Liverpool and online.

