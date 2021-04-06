Conference 2021: Brave New World

Take a look at our panel, who’ll be reviewing your session proposals for our 2021 conference, Brave New World.

Our panel is looking for dynamic, creative ideas for panel discussions, workshops and provocations to unpack how we can work effectively with communities hit hard during the pandemic, and to examine the role we can play in tackling the urgent issues of our day, including the climate crisis, racism and discrimination.

Brave New World will be taking place on 8-10 November 2021 at the ACC Liverpool and online.

The deadline to submit a proposal is midnight on Thursday 8 April.