Conference 2021: Brave New World

Take a look at our panel, who’ll be reviewing your session proposals for our 2021 conference, Brave New World.
Our panel is looking for dynamic, creative ideas for panel discussions, workshops and provocations to unpack how we can work effectively with communities hit hard during the pandemic, and to examine the role we can play in tackling the urgent issues of our day, including the climate crisis, racism and discrimination.
Brave New World will be taking place on 8-10 November 2021 at the ACC Liverpool and online.
The deadline to submit a proposal is midnight on Thursday 8 April.
William Adams
Deputy Director, Museums Association
Rebecca Atkinson
Events Programmer and Content Editor, Museums Association@rebeccaa_ma
Stella Byrne
Investment Manager, National Lottery Heritage Fund in Northern Ireland/MA board member
Dianna Djokey
Communities Curator, John Hansard Gallery
Errol Francis
Artistic Director & CEO, Culture&
Elaine Heumann Gurian
Consultant, Teacher, Coach and Lecturer
Sharon Heal
Director, Museums Association@Sharonheal
Zak Mensah
Co-CEO, Birmingham Museums Trust
Paula Orrell
National Director, England, Contemporary Visual Art Network
Laura Pye
Director, National Museums Liverpool
Simon Stephens
Head of Publications and Events, Museums Association@SimonAStephens
William Tregaskes
Museum Co-ordinator, Cynon Valley Museum Trust and FoHMuseums