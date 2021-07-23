Conference 2021: Brave New World

Kehinde Andrews Professor of Black Studies, Birmingham City University

1720-1820, Monday 8 November

Kehinde Andrews, a professor of Black Studies at Birmingham City University, will give a keynote addressing decolonisation and anti-racism in museums.

His latest book is The New Age of Empire: How Racism and Colonialism Still Rule World. He has also written Black to Black: Retelling Black Radicalism for the 21st Century and Resisting Racism: Race, Inequality and the Black Supplementary School Movement. Kehinde is editor of the Blackness in Britain book series with Bloomsbury. He has written opinion pieces for a wide range of organisations including the Guardian, Independent, Washington Post and CNN. He is the founder of the Harambee Organisation of Black Unity and is the editor-in-chief of Make it Plain, the online editorial wing of Harambee.

Gillian Findlay Museums Association President and Acting Cultural Venues Manager at Edinburgh Museums

1350-1450, Monday 8 November

To open the Museums Association’s AGM 2021, Gillian Findlay will deliver her first conference keynote as president, outlining her vision for the future of the museum sector and the MA’s role in that vision.

