Conference 2021: Brave New World

With this year’s conference theme being Brave New World, many of our speakers will be exploring the role museums can play in addressing the key challenges we face, whether that is recovering from the pandemic, tackling the climate crisis or fighting discrimination.

Our event kicks off with a keynote panel about the future of the restitution of objects. Speakers from Europe and Africa discuss what needs to be done to build on the progress already made.

And conference ends with another key issue that museums are grappling with – the climate crisis. With the Cop26 conference taking place in the UK this year and the problem growing ever more urgent, what role can our sector play in addressing this?

Conference also has a session looking at what the post-Covid museum might look like. The speakers are David Anderson, Director General, Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales; Melanie Keen, Director, Wellcome Collection; and Esme Ward, Director, Manchester Museum.

We also have a session taking global look at how we might reimagine the museum of the future. A panel of international museum leaders share their experience and knowledge to suggest examples of new opportunities and advances over long-standing unresolved problems in museums today.

There is also a session that asks: When cars are burning on your street, what use are museums? This session brings together the perspectives of three local councillors representing different political parties in Northern to consider the purpose, value and contribution of museums.

Take a closer look at some of the sessions below.

Monday 8 November

0930-1030 | Keynote panel: African cultural restitution – who is being left behind?

The past year has seen numerous cases of restitution of objects from museums to African nations. From Germany to Ireland, museums and governments have committed to a proactive approach to building relationships with communities of origin and returning cultural objects. Three years on from the publication of the Sarr-Savoy Report, an expert panel discusses restitution as an essential part of museum practice and investigate where progress has been made and where work still needs to be done.

Chair

Bryan Knight Journalist and Oral Historian

Speakers

Monica Hanna Archaeologist, Egypt Mary-Ann Middelkoop Researcher, Pitt Rivers Museum, University of Oxford Ciraj Rassool Professor of History, University of the Western Cape Onyekachi Wambu Executive Director, African Foundation for Development

1500-1600 | Waiting for the Great Leap Forward – what could the post-Covid museum look like?

If the new normal ever comes, will museums retreat to pre-pandemic ways of working or can they embrace hybrid inclusivity and embed radical new practice? At last year’s MA conference a panel of UK sector leaders discussed the future of museums in light of the pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement and the climate crisis. The intervening 12 months have continued to be challenging for our museums and the communities we serve.

This reconvened panel explores the theories and research landscape in museums and the ways in which the sector is facing contemporary challenges and how we might do more to tackle issues of social justice.

Speakers

David Anderson Director General, Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales Melanie Keen Director, Wellcome Collection Esme Ward Director, Manchester Museum

1610-1710 | International exchange: Reimagining the museum of the future

Museums across the globe have had to face the unprecedented challenge of the pandemic over the past 18 months. In conversation with Elaine Heumann Gurian, a panel of international museum leaders share their experience and knowledge to suggest examples of new opportunities and advances over long-standing unresolved problems in museums today.

Amidst a sea of well-meaning rhetoric about change in the sector, the panel explores where authentic examples of change give cause for optimism and how can we use these examples to multiply the museum justice we are hoping for.

Chair

Elaine Heumann Gurian Museum Consultant

Speakers

Jette Sandahl Chair of the European Museum Forum Zak Mensah Joint CEO, Birmingham Museums Melanie Adams Director, Anacostia Museum Margo Neale Head: Centre for Indigenous Knowledges, Senior Indigenous Curator and Adviser to the Director, National Museum of Australia

Tuesday 9 November

1150-1250 | Brave New World? When cars are burning on your street, what use are museums?

This session was proposed at a time of rioting in Northern Ireland, with the events blamed on the “perfect storm” of Brexit, Covid-19 and boredom. It seemed that the country was retreating to its politically vulnerable and tribal pasts, with four nights of civil unrest demonstrating the fragility of the peace process and fear of what the coming months and years could hold.

In order to resist such a breakdown, once again every sector needs to pull together with the shared goal of building a resilient society that can navigate challenge peacefully. This session brings together the perspectives of three local councillors representing different political parties, each with an interest in museums, to consider the purpose, value and contribution of museums, with a particular focus on identity issues that challenge and lead to conflict between communities.

Chair

Elizabeth Crooke Professor of Heritage and Museum Studies, Ulster University

Speakers

Yvonne Boyle Alliance Party and Alderman of Causeway Coast and Glens District Council Rory Farrell Social Democratic Labour Party and Councillor Derry City and Strabane District Council Keith Turner Ulster Unionist and Councillor Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

1720-1820 | Keynote panel: Reimagining museums for climate action

Museums have been grappling with their climate and environmental responsibilities for years. But with Cop26 taking place in the UK this year and the problem growing ever more urgent, what is the role for the museums sector? What interventions make a positive contribution? And how can museums learn from other sectors to reduce their own environmental impact while mobilising communities to take action? This session hears from the Museum for Climate Action project as they take their work to Cop26.

Chairs

Rodney Harrison Professor of Heritage Studies, UCL Henry McGhie Founder, Curating Tomorrow

Speakers