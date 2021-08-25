Conference 2021: Brave New World

We know that attending conferences can be costly and some of our attendees may be looking for financial support to help fund their MA Conference experience this year.

We’ve compiled here some key professional development and training funding sources for museum workers and organisations across the UK to help with your search for funding.

If you know of any funding sources we’ve not included, please email francesca@museumsassociation.org with details so we can feature them on this page.

Across the UK

MA inclusive places – Our Benevolent Fund provides 20 free places to individual members who face barriers due to ethnicity, disability, socio-economic background, and gender identity or sexual orientation (LGBTQ). Apply for an inclusive place at conference by 12 noon on 24 September.

MA Benevolent Fund – We also use the Benevolent Fund to support our members’ professional development. Applications are considered on a monthly basis and funds are allocated for the advancement of education, training and development of our members.

Association of Independent Museums – AIM’s training grants are available to support its member museums in developing the skills and expertise of their workforce. AIM members can apply for up to £300 to support training and development, including travel, fees and accommodation for conferences.

England

Museum Development North West – The sustainable improvement fund is offering recovery grants of up to £10,000 to support museums in the north west with their recovery over the next 12 months, with criteria including investment in the development of museums’ paid and volunteer workforce.

Museum Development Yorkshire – The small grant scheme offers up to £3,000 per organisation for museums in Yorkshire. The eligibility criteria include allocating funds to support leadership and skills development.

Midlands Federation of Museums and Art Galleries – MidFed offers specific conference bursaries for personal members of the Federation, who can apply for a bursary for their first attendance at any residential museum conference. The bursary can be for any amount up to the total advertised cost of the conference, including conference and residential fees (travel to the venue is not included).

Museum Development East Midlands – Accredited museums can apply for small grants of £250 to £1,500 per annum for small-scale projects where funding has been difficult to source, including training costs.

Museum Development South East – Recovery grants 2.0 is a funding scheme that aims to help museums rebuild their offer to audiences and strengthen organisationally in response to the impact of the Covid-19 crisis. Museums can apply for up to £3,000 to fund a range of activity, including investing in the development of paid and volunteer workforce.

Scotland

Museums Galleries Scotland – The MGS small grants fund allows museums to apply for up to £15,000 (or £10,000 for non-accredited museums) towards support to get back on track with activity whilst still dealing with Covid-related financial challenges, which can include staff and volunteer training.

Wales

Welsh Federation of Museums and Art Galleries – The Federation can offer grants supporting attendance at conferences, with similar eligibility to their small grants programme. The grants are funded by Welsh government through the Museums, Archives and Libraries Division.

Arts Council of Wales – Wales’ arts council has a range of funding opportunities available for both individuals and organisations across the arts, heritage and museums.

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland Museums Council – NIMC offers museums connect grants of up to £2,000 for accredited museums to adapt existing or develop new ways to connect and re-engage with audiences. This can cover training for staff and volunteers.