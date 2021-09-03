Conference 2021: Brave New World

Whether you’re just starting your career in museums or looking to progress your professional development, there’ll be a session suited to you at Conference 2021. Join our workforce development officer Tamsin Russell for a range of sessions covering topical themes such as career interruptions and workforce wellbeing.

Monday 8 November

1040-1110: Career interruptions

Careers can be interrupted for many reasons – you might have experienced furlough or redundancy, taken parental or carer leave, or temporarily left the sector. This session shares practical ways you can get back to museums and resume your career.

Speakers

Tamsin Russell, Workforce Development Officer, Museums Association

1500-1530: Career crossroads

Thinking about your future during times of uncertainty can be hard. This session explores your wants, needs and next steps by showcasing 10 self-directed exercises to help you refine your thinking and provide you with clarity for your next chapter.

Speakers

Tamsin Russell, Workforce Development Officer, Museums Association

1610-1710: New ways of working

In this session we look back at the impact and legacy of Covid-19 on the workforce and look to see how we can apply this learning for the future benefit of the sector – workforce, collections, and the communities we serve. Hearing from leaders in the field of volunteering, front of house and inclusion, we explore what we need to hold on to build improvement back into the sector for sustained and embedded change. We tackle the following questions:

What good practice evolved as a function of lockdown?

How is this a benefit to the sector?

What would you say to organisations in terms of their next steps?

Chair

Tamsin Russell, Workforce Development Officer, Museums Association

Speakers

Esther Fox, Project Director Curating for Change, Screen South

Mendi Cogle Wingfield, Engagement Officer at National Gallery of Art, Washington

Will Tregaskes, Museum Manager, Cynon Valley Museum

Tuesday 9 November

1350-1420: Workforce wellbeing

Wellbeing can be both individual and collective. This session explores key triggers that may affect wellbeing and shares some of the ways to take control or minimise the impacts.

Speakers

Tamsin Russell, Workforce Development Officer, Museums Association

1500-1530: Discovering the AMA

Professional development ensures that we remain up-to-date and contributing to the sector, as well as (for some) helping us to realise our career ambitions. The AMA programme develops well-rounded museum professionals through mentoring, peer support and opportunities for critical reflection and thinking. In this session, discover what you can expect from the programme and hear about the benefits.

Speakers

Tamsin Russell, Workforce Development Officer, Museums Association

1610-1710: New workforce wellbeing

The world in which we live is dynamic, but the last 18 months have seen change, challenges and catastrophe at a pace that many of us have not experienced in our lifetime due to the impact of the pandemic, the climate crisis and movements such as Black Lives Matter. These have raised big questions of ourselves, others and society as a whole. The role museums play within this is huge and, in this session, we will hear from different experiences and perspectives that have workforce wellbeing at their heart.

Chair

Dianna Djokey, Community Curator and Museums Association board member

Speakers

Tamsin Russell, Workforce Development Officer, Museums Association

Alex Woodall, Lecturer in Arts Management, Sheffield University Management School