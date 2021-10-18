Conference 2021: Brave New World

Please see below our guidance about accessibility, Covid-19 measures and photography at Conference 2021.

Accessibility

For attendees joining us in person in at ACC Liverpool, please refer to the accessibility guidance provided on the venue’s website.

All delegates are invited to email events@museumsassociation.org if they have any additional access needs.

Covid-19 measures and guidelines

Following the lifting of Covid regulations, we ask that delegates attending the conference in Liverpool note the safety measures below:

ACC Liverpool will have notices on site regarding Covid safety measures.

The venue will be subject to an increased cleaning regime (to include ViruShielding) before and after the conference and at the end of each day.

Enhanced ventilation will be in place throughout the conference.

Hand sanitiser will be available from stations throughout the venue.

Chairs will be spaced 0.75m apart.

Attendees are welcome to wear masks, but they are not compulsory.

We advise attendees to do a Covid test before travelling and attending conference, but this is not compulsory.

If you have any of the symptoms of Covid we ask you not to attend the conference in person.

Filming and photography

Filming and photography will take place throughout the conference venue (ACC Liverpool) on Monday 8 November and Tuesday 9 November 2021.

The films and photographs will be used by the Museums Association for the purpose of promoting its activities and may be published on the Museums Association’s website, in print publications and social media channels.

If you do not wish to appear in the films or photographs, please make yourself known to the camera operators.

Thank you for your cooperation.