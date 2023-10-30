Code of Ethics Review Consultation: Anti-Racism and Decolonisation

The MA is undertaking a review of its Code of Ethics in full consultation with the museum sector and key stakeholders.

The review aims to assess the effectiveness of the code, guidance and advice, and recommend any changes to improve support for members and encourage ethical practice in the sector.

As the first step in our consultation process, we launched a survey to collect the views of the sector on what changes need to be made to the Code of Ethics.

We are now running four consultation events to dig deeper into some of the key themes that have arisen so far: anti-racism and decolonisation, collections, climate justice, and workforce and governance.

This event takes place on Thursday 23 November, 1600 – 1700 and focus the themes of anti-racism and decolonisation.

This event is for you if you have an interest in the ethical standards of the museum sector, are committed to decolonial and anti-racist practice, and wish to shape what the MA’s revised Code of Ethics should look like.

This event is interactive so please come along ready to contribute to breakout room discussions and to participate in the chat function.

There is a maximum capacity of 80 people per session and places will be allocated on a first come first served basis.

Please note that this event will be recorded.

#MAEthics