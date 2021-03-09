Amazing Spaces: Designing Great Exhibitions

From creating context to connecting audiences and objects, exhibition design has a huge job to do.

Originally planned for April 2020, we are delighted to be able to run this event online – the revised programme shares the principles of good exhibition design, explore design as an effective interpretative tool, and highlight how exhibition design can create more meaningful visitor experiences. And considers the impact Covid might have on the way we approach exhibition design, in the short, medium and long-term.

This conference is for anyone involved in creating permanent or temporary displays and exhibitions.

A full programme will be available in due course.

If you previously booked this event for April 2020, please be aware that the MA will be touch in due course to arrange transferring your ticket.

Event fees

Concessionary Member – £30

Member (Essential, Full, Institutional and Commercial members) – £40

Non-member – £60

Inclusive event places

The Benevolent Fund will provide 10 free places to this event to individual members who face barriers due to ethnicity, disability, socio-economic background, and gender identity or sexual orientation (LGBTQ).

These free places are part of our wider work towards creating a more inclusive sector. We will also support any accessibility requests such as provision of British Sign Language (BSL), audio description or closed captioning. The deadline to apply for an inclusive place is 12 noon on 2 September.

Important booking information

Please sign in and check the email address on your profile before booking. If you have been furloughed and do not have access to a work email address, you will not receive your confirmation or joining instructions emails.

If you create a new record with a different email address your membership will not be recognised and you will be charged the incorrect fee. You can check and change your email address before booking.