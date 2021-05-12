All Together Now: Embedding Community Participation

Museums have the power to change lives – not least through active public participation and engaging with diverse communities, sharing collections and knowledge.

The one-day event looks at how museums are engaging with underserved audiences and working with community interest groups in participatory and equitable ways. It examines the impact the Covid pandemic has had on how museums can provide a vital service for vulnerable people, and ask what the future holds for this type of work.

Attendees have the chance to hear from recent case studies showcasing different approaches and results, as well as panel discussions and workshops exploring how to create real change for organisations, the partners they work with and lives of the people they serve.

From co-curation and other participatory practice to projects that look to create organisational change, this one-day seminar examines how museums can ensure community engagement work is sustainable, embedded and does not draw on participants’ experiences or skills without giving something back.

The day aims to interrogate the way museums approach this type of work, with opportunities for delegates to discuss the issues and consider their own practice.

A programme for the day will be available in due course.

Event fees

Concessionary Member – £30

Member (Essential, Full, Institutional and Commercial members) – £40

Non-member – £60

Not a member? Join today and pay a discounted price for this event as well as receiving lots of other great benefits.

Inclusive event places

The Benevolent Fund will provide 10 free places to this event to individual members who face barriers due to ethnicity, disability, socio-economic background, and gender identity or sexual orientation (LGBTQ).

These free places are part of our wider work towards creating a more inclusive sector. We will also support any accessibility requests such as provision of British Sign Language (BSL), audio description or closed captioning. The deadline to apply for an Inclusive Place is 12 noon on 25 November.

Important booking information

Please sign in and check the email address on your profile before booking. If you have been furloughed and do not have access to a work email address, you will not receive your confirmation or joining instructions emails.

If you create a new record with a different email address your membership will not be recognised and you will be charged the incorrect fee. You can check and change your email address before booking.