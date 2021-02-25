The Covid pandemic has disproportionately impacted the lives of disabled people, making it ever more urgent to ensure museums make access and inclusivity a central tenet of their work and tackle discrimination in all its forms.

As museums in the UK get ready to reopen their doors, how are they considering disabled access, representation and needs? What are the most pressing issues facing disabled audiences, workers and volunteers – and how can museums tackle these at a time of deep crisis across the sector?

Through provocations, case studies and panel discussions, All Inclusive: Championing Accessible Museums explores how museums can become truly inclusive spaces and representational platforms, and champion equality at every level.

This event is for anyone working towards diversity and inclusion at a museum or relevant organisation. A programme will be available in due course.

Inclusive event places

The Benevolent Fund will provide 10 free places to this event to individual members who face barriers due to ethnicity, disability, socio-economic background, and gender identity or sexual orientation (LGBTQ).

These free places are part of our wider work towards creating a more inclusive sector. We will also support any accessibility requests such as provision of British Sign Language (BSL), audio description or closed captioning. The deadline to apply for an inclusive place is 12 noon on 6 May.

