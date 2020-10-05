A Meeting Place: Leading Digital at a Time of Uncertainty

Join the British Council in partnership with ICOM UK and the Museums Association for a new series of live online conversations for leading museum and gallery professionals in the UK and around the world to connect and share experiences in the current context of Covid-19.

This event is for museum and gallery professionals.

We are pleased to start our series with a session titled “Leading Digital at a time of Uncertainty”.

This event is hosted by professor Ross Parry, deputy head of school and professor of museum technology at the University of Leicester, who will be in conversation with Nikita Yingqian Cai, chief curator, Times Museum in Guangzhou, Niall Kerr, Making the Future programme manager at the Nerve Centre, Northern Ireland and Irini Papadimitriou, creative director of the digital culture agency, Future Everything.

This discussion will be followed by an audience Q&A.

Together, the panellists will explore the following:

“It’s time to recognise that digital change in museums is about supporting people and not just mastering technology.

“Leading digital adoption and transformation in museums has always required taking a holistic and contextual view of the organisation and its specific needs.

“And so now, amidst a pandemic, with individuals and institutions both feeling uncertain, how might we locate new skills of empathetic and equitable leadership?”

This event is open to individual, institutional and commercial MA members.

ACCESSIBILITY

This session will have Closed Captioning and a British Sign Language interpreter. The session will also be recorded and a full transcript available following the event.

Live captioning/Claire Hill, speech-to-text reporter

British Sign Language/Catherine King, interpreter (BSL/English) Please contact Oriana.Calman@britishcouncil.org if you have any access requirements or other queries.