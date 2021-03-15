A Meeting Place: From an Unsustainable Past to a Sustainable Future

Join British Council in partnership with ICOM UK and Museums Association for our final session of live online conversations for leading museum and gallery professionals in the UK and around the world to connect and share experiences in the current context of Covid-19.



This session is for museum and gallery professionals.

We conclude our series with a session titled “From an unsustainable past to a sustainable future”. This event is hosted by Henry McGhie, Founder, Curating Tomorrow, who will be in conversation with Julie Decker, Director/CEO, Anchorage Museum, Alaska; Karin Weil González, Anthropologist and Heritage Officer, Wetlands Research Centre Río Cruces, Universidad Austral de Chile; Dr. Susanne Nawrath, Scientific Exhibition Manager, Klimahaus® Bremerhaven 8° Ost; and Elena Trimarchi, Learning and Engagement Manager, David Livingstone Birthplace, Blantyre, Scotland.

This discussion is followed by an audience Q and A.

Together, the panellists explore the following:

“Sustainability means the ability to last, to continue, to persist. It doesn’t necessarily mean staying the same, but it does mean contributing positively to society, the environment and the economy.

Covid-19 has revealed the many vulnerabilities that existed in society, and in museums before the crisis hit. Now is a time of recovery and rehabilitation, but it is also an opportunity for reconstruction: to ‘build back better’ to a more sustainable future and more sustainable museums. What does this mean? A sustainable future needs sustainable museums, just as a sustainable future will be no place for unsustainable museums.

This webinar explores sustainable development ideas and how they can be used to ‘build back better’. We explore how we balance the need to get back on our feet, and the need to transform. We draw on global perspectives and experience, to ensure that we don’t end up back at square one, and that we work towards a better future where risks are understood, managed, and mitigated. We explore how Agenda 2030 and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals can be used as a blueprint for this reconstruction, working to ensure that no community, and no museum, is ‘left behind’.”

ACCESSIBILITY

This session has Closed Captioning and British Sign Language interpretation. This session is auto translated in Spanish. Details can be found on registration.

The session will be recorded and a full transcript available following the event: http://visualarts.britishcouncil.org/news/all-news/a-meeting-place-webinar-recordings/page/1

Live captioning/Claire Hill, speech-to-text reporter

British Sign Language/Catherine King, interpreter (British Sign Language/English)

Please contact Emily.Medd@britishcouncil.org if you have any access requirements or other queries.

MODERATOR



Henry McGhie has a background as an ecologist, curator and museum senior manager. He now works as a consultant, and set up Curating Tomorrow in 2019 to support museums and their partners to enhance their contributions to sustainable development and the SDGs, climate action and biodiversity conservation. He is the author of ‘Museums and the Sustainable Development Goals’ and ‘Museums and Disaster Risk Reduction’. He is a member of the ICOM Sustainability Working Group, and is currently working as part of the team behind Reimagining Museums for Climate Action, leading to an exhibition at Glasgow Science Centre ahead of and during COP26.

SPEAKERS



Julie Decker, PhD, is the Director/CEO of the Anchorage Museum in Alaska, a leading center for scholarship, engagement, and investigation of Alaska and the North. Her work has focused on the people and environment of Northern places and building projects, relationships and initiatives that are in service to local and global communities. Before becoming CEO, Decker served as the Museum’s chief curator. She has a doctorate in art history, a master’s degree in arts administration, and bachelor degrees in visual design and journalism. She has curated numerous exhibitions and authored and edited publications on contemporary art, architecture and the environment.

Karin Weil González, Anthropologist from the Universidad Austral de Chile (UACh), Certificate in Curatorship, and in Senior Management and Master in Business Administration. Professional, teacher and researcher at the UACh for more than 20 years. Principal Researcher of the project “Community museums: concepts and experiences; paths for reciprocal learning and EU-CELAC community building” funded by the EU Horizon 2020 programme (2016-2021). Main areas of development and professional experience linked to heritage, museum and community management. Research with a focus on the fields of community museography and heritage interpretation as well as the development of partnership-based and collaborative proposals. Currently in charge of heritage at the Wetlands Research Centre Río Cruces, UACh.

Dr. Susanne Nawrath, since 2007, works as Scientific Exhibition Manager at Klimahaus® Bremerhaven 8° Ost. Prior to that, she contributed to IPCC AR4 as a postdoc at Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research. She has studied geophysics and holds a PhD from the University of Cologne, Germany.

Elena Trimarchi has worked as Learning and Engagement Manager at the David Livingstone Birthplace in Blantyre, Scotland, since 2017. During her 12 years in museums, she has developed accessible and relevant learning programmes and has been inspired by her multi-cultural background. Her academic work focused on researching and creating autism-friendly heritage engagement opportunities and, over the last 4 years, Elena has strived to bring the multi-layered and complex histories of David Livingstone to audiences worldwide. Leading the community, school and volunteer engagement programmes of the Birthplace Project redevelopment, she most recently worked with West of Scotland Development Education Centre (WoSDEC) to review the DLB’s learning resource on Global Citizenship and Learning for Sustainability