A Meeting Place – Community Engagement: Inspiring Engagement

Join British Council in partnership with ICOM UK and Museums Association for a new series of live online conversations for leading museum and gallery professionals in the UK and around the world to connect and share experiences in the current context of Covid-19.

This session is for museum and gallery professionals.

We are pleased to continue this series with a session titled “Community Engagement: Inspiring Engagement”.

This event is hosted by Dhikshana Turakhia Pering, Head of Engagement & Skills, Somerset House, London, who will be in conversation with Arta Agani, Professor of Typography at Akademia Evolucion for Communication Design and Director, National Gallery of Kosovo, Aug 2016 – Aug 2020, Kamini Sawhney, Director, Museum of Art and Photography (MAP), Bangalore, India and Nia Williams, Director of Learning & Engagement, Amgueddfa Cymru National Museum Wales.

This discussion will be followed by an audience Q&A.

Together, the panellists will explore the following:

“Cultural rights and democratic participation are the future of our museums. With the global pandemic and the Black Lives Matter movement, 2020 has reshaped the way we connect to our audiences – what can we learn from this and how can we work together better with our communities?



What working examples can be shared to demonstrate how community engagement looks different in other countries and how can we go from mission statement to practice?”

This event is open to individual, institutional and commercial MA members.

ACCESSIBILITY

This session will have Closed Captioning and a British Sign Language interpreter. The session will also be recorded and a full transcript available following the event.

Live captioning/Claire Hill, speech-to-text reporter

British Sign Language/Catherine King, interpreter (BSL/English)

Please contact Oriana.Calman@britishcouncil.org if you have any access requirements or other queries.